10 Daddy Lumba songs that are forever hits

Daddy Lumba is widely regarded as the undisputed king of Ghanaian highlife. With a prolific career spanning over three decades and more than 30 albums to his name, many of the highlife songs Ghanaians hum during their daily routines can be traced back to him.

Choosing just ten hits from such a rich discography is no easy task, but here is a curated list of some of his most iconic tracks. Enjoy the vibrant rhythms, carefree spirit, and heartfelt melodies that define Daddy Lumba’s legacy.

This is a collection of ten unforgettable tracks by one of Ghana’s most beloved musical icons. The list is not ranked; it simply celebrates the enduring brilliance of Daddy Lumba’s artistry.

1. Aben Wo Aha

Released in 1998, Aben Wo Aha is older than many of today's internet-savvy listeners. The title track from the album sparked controversy at the time, with critics claiming it contained hidden vulgar lyrics. While some called for it to be banned to protect young audiences, others defended it for its catchy beat and infectious rhythm. The debate only fuelled its popularity, making the album one of the fastest-selling cassette releases of its era.

2. Theresa

This song is a heartfelt tribute to Lumba’s first love, Therese Abebrese, whom he met during secondary school. According to reports, she helped him travel to Germany to pursue his dreams but later married someone else. Theresa captures the pain and nostalgia of lost love. Sadly, she passed away in 2017 after a brief illness.

3. Dangerous

Performed in English, this track warns that “some girls are dangerous.” It speaks to the bittersweet nature of love — how beauty can lead to heartbreak — but the upbeat melody reminds us that love, even when painful, is still worth cherishing.

4. Poison

Poison, released in 2001, marks a shift in Lumba’s sound toward a more modern, dancefloor-friendly style. Despite the evolution, the highlife essence remains strong. The album was a major success, further cementing his place in Ghana’s musical history.

5. Doctor Panee

This song, known for its memorable chorus, evokes a sense of nostalgia for many who grew up with Daddy Lumba’s music. The tune remains a fan favourite and is frequently searched for online by those hoping to relive cherished memories of their youth.

6. Menya Mpo

Though sung in Twi, the emotion in Lumba’s voice makes it clear that this is a love song. The tone and delivery convey deep affection, and even non-Twi speakers can appreciate its sentiment. It’s a track that resonates far beyond language barriers.

7. 111666

Known for pushing boundaries, Daddy Lumba has always walked the line between controversy and creativity. 111666 stirred debate due to the perceived pronunciation of “six” as “sex,” but despite—or perhaps because of—this, it remains a standout hit with a sultry, irresistible vibe.

8. Akoma Da Akoma So

This track stands out for its use of female backing vocals, adding a tender layer to the traditional highlife sound. Lumba’s masterful composition and emotional delivery make this song a beautiful and enduring piece of music.

9. Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo

One of his more recent works, Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo stays true to Daddy Lumba’s classic highlife style. The lyrics encourage listeners to live for themselves, regardless of criticism from others — a philosophy that likely mirrors Lumba’s own approach to life and artistry.

10. Aunti Atta

An old favourite, Aunti Atta brings back fond memories of school days and youthful adventures. Like many of Lumba’s songs, it serves as a powerful time capsule that transports listeners to a simpler, happier time.

The Life and Legacy of Daddy Lumba

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu in Ghana, Daddy Lumba began his musical journey at the age of 16. With the support of his then-girlfriend Theresa, he travelled to Germany, where he met Nana Acheampong. The duo formed the Lumba Brothers and released their debut album in 1989.

Since then, Daddy Lumba has been a powerhouse in Ghanaian music, consistently releasing hits and earning a loyal fanbase. Despite controversies — including allegations of skin bleaching — his music has remained untarnished in the eyes of his fans.