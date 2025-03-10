King Charles III lists Daddy Lumba’s ‘Mpempem Do Me’ on his Commonwealth Day playlist

His Royal Majesty King Charles III has unveiled a personal playlist of songs that bring him happiness—featuring none other than ‘Mpempem Do Me’ by iconic Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba.

The playlist, shared as part of The King’s Music Room, a special one-off programme on Apple Music 1, was recorded at Buckingham Palace and offers a rare glimpse into the monarch’s musical preferences. It reflects an eclectic mix of genres ranging from disco and reggae to opera and highlife, and includes contributions from artists across the Commonwealth.

I wanted to share with you songs which have brought me joy, the King said. They evoke many different memories and emotions, and I hope they bring you as much happiness as they have brought me.

Among the international classics featured are Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Could You Be Loved’, Millie Small’s ‘My Boy Lollipop’, and Kylie Minogue’s ‘The Loco-Motion’. Also included are soulful favourites like Al Bowlly’s ‘The Very Thought of You’ and Grace Jones’ rendition of ‘La Vie En Rose’.

However, it is the inclusion of Daddy Lumba’s ‘Mpempem Do Me’ that has struck a particularly powerful chord—especially in Ghana and throughout Africa—where fans have taken to social media to celebrate the recognition of one of their most cherished musicians.

The programme aired at 6:00 am on Monday, 10 March, and is now available on demand via Apple Music for subscribers.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, is widely regarded as one of the greatest figures in Ghana’s musical history. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has created a rich catalogue of hits that fuse traditional highlife rhythms with modern sounds. His lyrics often explore themes of love, relationships, and societal observations.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo kneels before Agradaa in shocking public apology

‘Mpempem Do Me’, one of his timeless classics, continues to resonate with listeners across generations. Its presence on King Charles’ playlist not only highlights the cross-cultural appeal of African music but also places Ghanaian highlife in a truly global spotlight.