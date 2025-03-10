We’re not happy abroad; but life in Ghana is too hard to come back -Ghanaian man abroad

A Ghanaian man living overseas has shared a candid account of the challenges faced by many Ghanaians in the diaspora, revealing that most would willingly return home if the conditions in Ghana were better.

In an interview that has since gone viral, the man admitted that life abroad is not as easy or glamorous as many back home believe.

Living abroad is tough," he said. "If most of us had the opportunity, we’d move back to Ghana. But the truth is, the quality of life here is far better than what we would get back home.

He explained that while life in a foreign country comes with its own set of challenges, it still offers significantly better services and infrastructure compared to Ghana. The availability of efficient healthcare systems, quality education, and good roads are just a few of the reasons many Ghanaians choose to stay abroad, even if it means giving up their dream of returning home.

Here, I can give my children a good education for free in the public school system, he said. But if I go back to Ghana and want the same level of education for my kids, I would have to pay huge fees for private schools. That’s just the reality.

He also touched on the safety and convenience of infrastructure abroad, particularly road networks.

The roads here are amazing. I can drive without constantly worrying about potholes or accidents, he noted. "But in Ghana, poor roads lead to so many accidents that could easily be avoided.

Despite the emotional longing for home, the man emphasised that these practical advantages make it difficult for many in the diaspora to return.

It’s not that we don’t love Ghana. We do. But we also want a better life for ourselves and our families. And unfortunately, Ghana doesn’t give us that right now.