Efia Odo kneels before Agradaa in shocking public apology

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has stirred up conversations online after she made a public appearance at the church of Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, to ask for forgiveness following previous controversial remarks made about the preacher.

The reconciliation moment occurred on Sunday, 9 March 2025, during a live church service. Efia Odo, known for her outspoken nature, was seen kneeling before Agradaa in front of the congregation to express remorse for statements made during an earlier episode of her podcast series, Rants, Bants, and Confessions.

According to Efia, one particular episode—which featured the ever-controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt—included discussions that touched on sensitive claims involving Agradaa, including allegations of money rituals.

During that episode, Counsellor Lutterodt made strong statements, including claims about her past and alleged money rituals. I realised it went too far, and I felt it was right to apologise, Efia explained.

The rift began when Counsellor Lutterodt, during the second episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, criticised Agradaa’s transformation into a church leader. He questioned the legitimacy of her ministry, pointing to her past as a former fetish priestess who acquired a defunct church building to establish what he termed a “questionable” ministry.

He went on to scrutinise her personal life, including her marriage to her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah, which further inflamed tensions.

How does someone go from leading idol worship to suddenly becoming a prophetess, running a church in a building she bought under dubious claims? And what about the dynamics of marrying your junior pastor? There are too many questions, Lutterodt said on the podcast