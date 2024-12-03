Born-again Efia Odo says God has chosen Dr. Bawumia as the next president of Ghana

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has confidently predicted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will win the upcoming December 7 general elections.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 December 2024, she wrote: The next President of Ghana is Bawumia. Bookmark this tweet, give praises to God after the election. It is the doing of the Lord.

Efia Odo's predictions about the polls come weeks after she announced her decision to take her Christian faith seriously.

She rallied fans to bookmark her post and sing praises because her prediction was a direct call from God.

Her statement has sparked heated debates online, with critics accusing her of being bribed to endorse Dr Bawumia. However, Efia Odo firmly denied these allegations, clarifying that her prediction was not an endorsement but a personal observation.

I didn’t say I’m voting for Bawumia; I said he’s winning the election. Even if I tweeted Mahama or Cheddar is winning, you would’ve said I’ve taken a bribe, she responded.