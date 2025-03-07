'Rolls-Royce is just metal and foam!' – Prophet Oduro slams celebs for flaunting wealth

The renowned General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has criticised celebrities who take pride in showcasing their luxury vehicles on social media, calling it an act of vanity.

In a video shared on social media on 4th March 2025, Prophet Oduro expressed his strong disapproval of individuals who, in his words, “worship luxury”, particularly high-end cars such as Rolls-Royces.

During his sermon, he openly criticised those who own extravagant cars and display them arrogantly rather than practising humility.

I showed my daughter cars such as the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Spectre, and others… Rolls-Royce is rubbish. It is made of metal and foam—nothing else. Yet, people in this country are worshipping cars. Anyone who owns these cars and becomes arrogant is not wise, and I am serious about this, he declared.

Prophet Oduro urged his congregation to shift their focus away from material possessions, emphasising that true value lies in one’s faith and relationship with God.

Calm down, for everything is vanity upon vanity. If any man should boast about something, it should be about how they know Christ and their willingness to serve Him, no matter the situation, he added.