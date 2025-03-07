'I was bullied for supporting NDC—now in power, they’ve forgotten me' – Mzbel

Popular Ghanaian musician Mzbel has voiced her disappointment at being overlooked for a government appointment, despite her active support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the election campaign.

While several of her colleagues in the creative industry have been offered government roles, Mzbel revealed that she has not received any such offer, despite her dedicated efforts in helping the NDC secure victory.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mzbel acknowledged that, even if she were to be offered an appointment, she would likely reject it, as she values her peace of mind and prefers to avoid public scrutiny.

The truth is, I would turn down an appointment even if the president called me because I value my peace of mind. I don’t want people to attribute my success to politics because I work very hard,she stated.

She further explained her concerns about public perception, adding:

For example, if I travel for my own show, people will say, ‘She’s using taxpayers’ money. Politics has made her who she is.’ I don’t want that.

Despite her reluctance to accept a government role, Mzbel admitted that she is disappointed by the lack of recognition for her contributions.

I’m disappointed that some of my colleagues have been given appointments, but I haven’t even been contacted—considering how much I’ve been bullied, insulted, and even threatened because of my support for the NDC, she said.

She further lamented the situation, stating:

It’s disheartening that now that the party is in power, Mzbel has been forgotten. No one has bothered to reach out to me.

Mzbel also questioned the appointment process, expressing uncertainty about how selections are made.

I don’t even know how these appointments are being made. Maybe people submit their résumés or lobby through influential connections, but at least a call to make an offer wouldn’t have hurt, she remarked