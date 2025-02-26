'Sonnie Badu owes me $300' – Mzbel calls out gospel star, questions fake men of God

Ghanaian musician Belinda Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has expressed her disappointment in fellow singer Sonnie Badu for failing to repay a sum of money he borrowed from her nearly nine years ago.
In a video shared on Instagram on 25 February 2025, Mzbel revealed that Sonnie Badu owes her $300, which she spent on his behalf to purchase an item using her Visa card. Despite numerous reminders, she claimed he has been reluctant to reimburse her.
Sonnie Badu owes me $300. It has been almost nine years, and I have been patient all this while. He asked me to buy something for him using my Visa card, but he has refused to pay me back. I do not want anything more than the $300 he owes me. I have reminded him several times, and even recently, I brought it up again, but he took it as a joke. I am not asking for $320; all I want is the money he owes me, she stated.
Beyond her claims about Sonnie Badu, Mzbel also voiced concerns about the credibility of certain religious leaders in Ghana.
Many so-called men of God are scamming people because they think they are smart. They use spirituality to manipulate people; they know the truth. Those who do not have divine sight use powers that are not from God.
She further alleged that some pastors resort to unholy means to perform miracles, using supernatural energies that do not originate from divine sources.
They manipulate energies through juju. These are the same people who approach me in an attempt to convert me to Christianity, and we eventually become friends. So, Sonnie Badu is not the only one I have befriended, she added.
As of now, Sonnie Badu has not publicly responded to Mzbel’s accusations. The controversy has sparked conversations on social media, with many weighing in on the ethics of religious leaders and financial accountability.