Vote out failed leaders; don’t trade your vote for gari, rice and yam – Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian preacher and gospel singer Sonnie Badu has criticised the current government, describing it as a failure.

In an interview on Accra FM on 20 November 2024, Sonnie Badu urged voters to consider the high cost of living when casting their ballots on 7 December. He warned against being swayed by gifts from politicians on election day.

Don’t let someone deceive you with gari, rice, and yam, so you throw away your precious vote. The only time you have power is now, and it’s shown by politicians visiting and mingling with you in towns and villages as if they can relate to your circumstances; when they get power, they will never come back.

Sonnie Badu further encouraged Ghanaians to vote out leaders who have failed to improve the country’s economy.

If you are happy, vote. If you are not, vote. Consider your circumstances and vote. And vote out leaders who did not help the country when voted into power. I am only sharing my principles.

Sonnie Badu is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and founder of the Rock Hill Church. He is celebrated for numerous hit songs, including “Baba,” “My Soul Says Yes,” and “Still You Reign.”

His remarks reflect the growing frustration of many Ghanaians over economic challenges, as citizens prepare to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.