'I sleep alone in a 10-bedroom mansion' – Don Little cries out for a life partner

Ghanaian actor Don Little has opened up about his personal struggles, revealing that despite achieving financial success, he continues to battle loneliness.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Kumawood star disclosed that he has built a 10-bedroom mansion and acquired several properties, yet he remains without a life partner. He described the emotional toll of living alone in such a large house.

Don Little

This world isn’t fair, when you’re poor, it’s a problem, and when you’re rich, it’s also a problem. I toiled to build this house, but now I sleep alone in it . Out of the 10 bedrooms, I only use one. I need a woman to live with, but I can’t find anyone. I’ve been searching for a while now. My house feels like a cemetery

Don Little did not shy away from asking for help publicly, inviting women who may be interested to reach out.

If you’re interested, leave a comment. I need a woman to be with. Because in this world, if you don’t have money, it’s a problem. But if you do have money, you don’t know who to spend it with

, he added.