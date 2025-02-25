No need to heal; I’ve moved on - Strong Charlotte declares after devastating divorce

Betrayal is one of the most painful emotional wounds a person can experience. It cuts deep, shakes one’s trust, and often leaves scars that linger for years.

However, for Reverend Charlotte Oduro, a highly regarded spiritual leader and motivational speaker, betrayal has been a defining chapter in her journey. Instead of dwelling on the pain, she has embraced a different approach—one rooted in resilience and forward movement.

In a candid interview with Gifty Anti, Rev. Charlotte opened up about how she has already moved on from her marital issues, a topic that has dominated public discussions in Ghana for weeks.

When asked whether she believed she still had a long way to go in her healing journey, she responded with a bold and unconventional statement:

Oh me? We don’t heal, we move. What is healing? We are leaving healing for the estate girls. We have never healed in our lives. Jesus Christ never healed; He died like that. I am not healing; I am moving. I am not wasting time healing—what am I healing for? I am going through it, and I am moving. Until Jesus comes—oh, we move!

Her statement comes shortly after Apostle Solomon Oduro, General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, publicly confirmed the dissolution of their marriage.

In a press release dated Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Oduro disclosed that he and Rev. Charlotte Oduro had been separated for three years, with their traditional marriage formally dissolved in 2024.

The statement read:

It is with a deep sense of responsibility and solemn reflection that I officially announce the dissolution of my marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro. This decision was reached after much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.

Apostle Oduro attributed the split to irreconcilable differences, despite multiple attempts at reconciliation. He emphasised that the decision was not made lightly but after years of reflection and spiritual guidance.