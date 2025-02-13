Sexless marriage, financial neglect – Shocking details drop in Charlotte Oduro’s divorce

Following the divorce announcement between Apostle Solomon Oduro and Counsellor Charlotte Oduro, new details have surfaced regarding the reasons behind their separation.

Reports indicate that Apostle Solomon Oduro initially filed for divorce in April 2024. After his wife responded, he resubmitted an amended petition on 29 November 2024.

In his petition, Apostle Oduro stated that their traditional marriage had already been annulled and that the ordinance marriage should also be dissolved.

A closer examination of the divorce petition reveals the reasons behind his claim that the marriage had broken down irreparably.

According to Gossips24TV, Apostle Oduro alleged that his wife no longer found him attractive, no longer related to him as a wife, and frequently excluded him from important decisions.

He further claimed that the marriage was plagued by "huge disrespect, poor communication, and ill-treatment," to the extent that his wife allegedly turned their children against him.

One of the most striking claims in the petition was that, throughout their 16-year marriage, the couple had engaged in sexual relations only 12 times.

Apostle Oduro also recounted incidents where the children reportedly locked him out of the house at their mother’s request.

Additionally, he alleged that from January 2024, his wife refused to eat meals prepared by their chef, and by March, she had instructed the children to do the same. He claimed she then began cooking separately in the master bedroom.

The respondent has since 2024 refused to eat from the pot of the chef the petitioner employed in the matrimonial home. She cooks from the master bedroom, the petition states.

Apostle Oduro also alleged that he endured both physical and emotional abuse, leading to severe distress and anxiety.

The respondent is abusive both emotionally and physically towards the petitioner. She removed her ring and packed out of their matrimonial home at least twenty times over the slightest provocation, he claimed.

He further alleged that their children informed him about his wife’s involvement with other men, including her ex.

Despite running multiple businesses, he claimed that his wife failed to contribute financially to the household or the upbringing of their children.

Apostle Oduro stated that his wife’s business ventures began with proceeds from their second child's naming ceremony. He claimed she sold items such as anointing oil, communion, and clothing at the church but kept the earnings for herself.

Regardless of these issues, he said he had provided for her financially, purchasing a Suzuki 4x4, a Toyota Camry, and later a brand-new Mercedes-Benz for her. However, he claimed she later sold the Mercedes-Benz and now owns a Range Rover and a Jetour 4x4.

He further alleged that she had acquired land in Katapor, near Kwabenya, in addition to owning a diaper brand and a wholesale and retail business.

According to Apostle Oduro, these acquisitions prove that his wife was financially capable of contributing to the household but chose not to.

Demands from the Petitioner

As part of the divorce proceedings, Apostle Oduro has outlined the following demands:

Dissolution of the ordinance marriage, which was solemnised on 30 May 2008 at the Anointed Pentecost Miracle Church.

Joint custody of their children.

A lump sum payment of GH¢550,000 by the respondent.

Both parties to retain their respective properties.

A three-bedroom house for the respondent and their children until their youngest child completes tertiary education.