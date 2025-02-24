Counsellor Charlotte Oduro vows her daughters will never marry a pastor

Renowned Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, has made a bold statement regarding the future marital choices of her daughters. Speaking during a church service, the outspoken relationship expert revealed that she has no intention of allowing either of her two daughters to marry a pastor.

I have two daughters, and neither of them will marry a pastor, she declared emphatically, sparking widespread discussion across social media and religious communities.

Counsellor Oduro, who was previously married to a pastor, has frequently spoken about the challenges that come with being a pastor’s wife. She has shared personal experiences detailing the difficulties she faced in her marriage and ministry, making her perspective on the matter particularly significant.

While some have praised her for being realistic about the burdens of pastoral marriage, others argue that discouraging her daughters from marrying pastors may be restricting their choices.

This statement follows shortly after the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, officially confirmed the dissolution of his marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro.

In a press release dated Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro revealed that the couple had been separated for three years, with their traditional marriage formally dissolved in 2024.

The statement read:

It is with a deep sense of responsibility and solemn reflection that I officially announce the dissolution of my marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro. This decision was reached after much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.

Apostle Oduro attributed the split to irreconcilable differences, despite multiple attempts at reconciliation. He emphasised that the decision was made after years of reflection and spiritual guidance.