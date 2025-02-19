Mzbel claims Sonnie Badu is not a true man of God but a 'showman'

Ghanaian musician Belinda Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has cast doubt on the authenticity of gospel artiste Sonnie Badu, suggesting that his primary focus is financial gain rather than winning souls for Christ.

In a video shared on social media, Mzbel asserted that Sonnie Badu is not a true man of God, accusing him of deception and prioritising wealth over spirituality.

Supporting her claims, she stated,

Sonnie Badu once preached at an event and received an honorarium. He took a picture of it and sent it to me, asking me to show it to Shatta Wale.

She further alleged,

He wanted me to tell Shatta Wale that he is not the only musician with money in the country. He is not a man of God; what you see are performances. He is a showman, and for him, it’s all about the money.

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some condemning her for attempting to tarnish Sonnie Badu’s reputation, while others have supported her claims.

