I prefer dating married men; it’s less stressful - Mzbel sparks debate

Ghanaian singer, entrepreneur, and media personality Mzbel has revealed her preference for dating married men, stating that such relationships are less stressful and come with fewer responsibilities compared to being involved with single men.

Speaking candidly on the U Cook Show, hosted by Empress Gifty Adorye, Mzbel explained: "At the end of the day, they have to go back home to their wives, leaving me with less responsibility."

The veteran artist elaborated that married men bring less drama into her life, as their primary commitment remains with their wives. This dynamic allows her to enjoy the relationship without the burden of additional expectations.

When Empress Gifty asked about her current relationship status, Mzbel revealed that she is engaged but has not officially married. She also admitted that she has deliberately avoided finding out her partner's marital status.

I haven’t asked him if he’s married because I don’t want to know. I’m not married, but I am engaged. He hasn’t met my family yet... We’re both interested in each other, and that’s what matters, she said.

Mzbel further disclosed that the majority of men who have pursued her throughout her life have been married. Despite initially not wanting to date them, she found herself drawn to such relationships. She added that she and her fiancé share a child but do not believe in formal introductions or family meetings as prerequisites for their bond.

I asked for a ring, and he gave it to me, she shared.