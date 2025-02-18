‘She advised women but couldn't save herself!’ - Mzbel slams Charlotte Oduro

Controversial Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing divorce of Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro and her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In an interview with media personality Bro Emma on Obibini TV Studio, the 16 Years hitmaker revealed that she holds a personal grievance against Charlotte Oduro due to the latter’s past criticisms of her son, Okomfo Black, over controversial remarks he made more than two years ago. According to Mzbel, the marriage counsellor dedicated her energy to attacking her son over his comments about God but failed to fight for her own marriage.

Mzbel disclosed that she had been observing Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro for some time and was disappointed that people sought her counsel.

After Okomfo Black’s issue, I started monitoring her. She became part of my algorithm, so I regularly saw her videos. I was disappointed that people were going to her for advice because, from the way she spoke and carried herself, it was clear her marriage was doomed. It was so obvious she would get divorced. With the way she counselled and spoke, Ghanaians should not be surprised that her marriage is over, she remarked.

The singer questioned Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro’s wisdom, claiming that despite projecting herself as intelligent, she frequently insulted her husband in public and dismissed it as a joke.

Mzbel further stated that the counsellor’s public remarks had made her marriage unappealing, as she was not setting a good example for couples aspiring to wed.

She also questioned why Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro, who had advised numerous women against leaving their marriages over marital challenges, was now choosing to divorce her own husband. Additionally, she cast doubt on the counsellor’s credibility, suggesting that if she truly possessed the wisdom she claimed to have, her husband would not have publicly announced their separation.

The outspoken singer went on to accuse the marriage counsellor of hypocrisy, highlighting how she had begun applying makeup and enhancing her beauty following her divorce—despite previously warning women against using beauty products, claiming they were demonic.