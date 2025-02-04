The wigs you wear are blocking your Blessings - Sonnie Badu

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician and preacher, Dr Sonnie Badu, has ignited conversations with his recent remarks on women’s hair choices, cautioning against the excessive use of wigs.

During a sermon at his church, RockHill Church, the UK-based pastor encouraged young women to embrace their natural hair rather than relying on wigs, which he believes come with significant spiritual consequences.

Dr Badu asserted that a woman’s natural hair holds divine significance, and covering it with artificial wigs could result in a loss of her “glory.” He explained that many women unknowingly hinder their spiritual blessings by constantly opting for wigs instead of appreciating their God-given beauty.

There is a glory that comes with being natural. Some of you do not even know the origin of the wigs you put on your head, yet you wear them daily without understanding the spiritual implications. Young ladies, learn to love your natural hair, he passionately remarked.

While some individuals support his views on self-acceptance and natural beauty, others argue that wearing wigs is a personal choice and should not be tied to spirituality.

Despite the mixed reactions, Sonnie Badu remains steadfast in his belief that women should be mindful of their choices, particularly concerning their appearance and spiritual well-being.