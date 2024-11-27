Sonnie Badu calls out Ghanaian gospel stars for missing Perez Musik's wedding

On 23 November, Ghanaian musician Perez Musik tied the knot with his partner in an exotic beach wedding at Accra. The highly exclusive ceremony garnered admiration from fans after footage of the event surfaced online. The Hewale Lala hitmaker’s wedding appeared to be an intimate affair with limited attendance.

Renowned gospel artist Sonnie Badu, speaking in a recent interview while promoting his upcoming concert, revealed he was one of the few gospel musicians present at the wedding. He mentioned encountering only Sisi Baidoo as a fellow gospel artiste at the event. "When I arrived, there was only one gospel musician there—Sisi Baidoo. I was glad I made it. And his heart was broken," he stated, though the context of the heartbreak remains unclear.

It is uncertain whether Perez Musik, who recently won two awards at the 24th TGMA, expected more gospel colleagues to attend or if the guest list was intentionally exclusive.

Fans took to social media to react to Sonnie Badu’s remarks. Fyme Kiriga commented, "They say they sing to praise God but abandon their own—it’s sad. Even gospel artistes." Another fan, Priscilla Ansah, questioned whether invitations were extended, saying, "I stand to be corrected though, but has he been attending programmes? Did he invite them? It can also be that before Dr Sonnie’s arrival, others had left already."

Eunice Ekeke added, "If he attends people’s programmes and no one was there, then it’s bad, but if you didn’t invite me, then it means you don’t want me there."