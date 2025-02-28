MzBel confirms Sonnie Badu has finally paid his $300 debt after she called him out

Veteran Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur MzBel has confirmed that she has successfully retrieved the $300 she claimed was owed to her by gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu.
Days ago, MzBel publicly called out Sonnie Badu in an interview, accusing him of failing to refund her money after a business deal collapsed. She did not hold back her frustration, criticising the pastor for his apparent reluctance to honour the payment.
He made me pay for something using my debit card with the promise of reimbursing me, but for some reason, he never did, she alleged.
Following the public disclosure, Sonnie Badu has now reportedly settled the debt in full. In a follow-up interview, MzBel confirmed she has received her money, stating that the issue has been resolved.
Although she did not provide further details regarding the nature of the transaction, her initial revelation sparked widespread debate online. Some criticised Sonnie Badu for the delayed payment—especially since the incident occurred nine years ago—while others believed MzBel should have handled the matter privately.
With the debt now settled, it remains unclear whether the two will reconcile or if this incident has permanently strained their relationship.
