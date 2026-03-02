8 Natural Remedies for Body Odour That Actually Work—Beyond Lime

Natural ways to prevent and control body odour using simple home remedies and healthy lifestyle habits that help you stay fresh and confident throughout the day.

Imagine walking into a room and suddenly the atmosphere changes. Conversations pause. Someone subtly turns away. Another person covers their nose. You notice the awkward glances, the shifting seats, the uncomfortable silence and then it hits you. It might be you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Body odour is one of those sensitive issues no one likes to talk about, yet almost everyone worries about. It can quietly affect confidence, social interactions and even professional relationships. In warm climates especially, where sweating is unavoidable, staying fresh can feel like a daily battle.

The good news? Body odour is manageable. While lime is a popular natural remedy, there are several other natural resources that can help control body odour effectively and safely. Here are practical alternatives you can try:

1. Baking Soda

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baking soda is one of the most effective natural odour neutralisers. It absorbs moisture and helps balance the skin’s pH, making it harder for bacteria to thrive. How to use: Apply a small amount of baking soda to clean, dry underarms. You can also mix it with a little water to form a paste.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that help kill odour-causing bacteria. How to use: Dab a small amount onto your underarms using cotton wool before bathing. Allow it to dry before rinsing off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains natural antibacterial compounds and can soothe sensitive skin while reducing odour. How to use: Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your underarms before bedtime and rinse in the morning.

4. Coconut Oil

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coconut oil [Quora]

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which helps fight bacteria responsible for body odour. How to use: Apply a thin layer to clean underarms. It also moisturises the skin.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment

5. Neem Leaves

Neem is known for its strong antibacterial and antifungal properties. How to use: Boil neem leaves in water, allow it to cool, and use the water for bathing.

6. Witch Hazel

Witch hazel acts as a natural astringent, reducing sweat production and tightening pores. How to use: Apply with cotton to clean underarms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a powerful natural antiseptic that combats bacteria. How to use: Mix a few drops with water before applying. Do not apply directly without dilution, as it may irritate the skin.

8. Cornstarch

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cornstarch helps absorb sweat and keeps the underarm area dry. Cornstarch is a natural "water-absorbing agent". By soaking up sweat, it keeps the skin dry, which reduces the environment where bacteria multiply to create smells. How to use: Dust lightly on dry skin after bathing.

Lifestyle Habits That Help

Natural remedies work best when combined with healthy habits: Bathe at least once daily.

Wear breathable fabrics like cotton.

Change sweaty clothes promptly.

Shave or trim underarm hair to reduce bacterial build-up.

Drink enough water to help flush toxins from the body.

If body odour is excessive or suddenly worsens, it could indicate an underlying medical condition such as hormonal imbalance or hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). In such cases, seek medical advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conclusion