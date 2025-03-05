All to know About the Ghanaian Independence day craze taking over TikTok

Ghana’s Independence Day is always a big deal, but in 2025, TikTok has taken the celebrations to a whole new level! Africans in the diaspora—and even some non-Africans—are proudly repping Ghana for the day, jamming to Ghanaian music, waving red, gold, green, and black-star flags, and declaring themselves honorary Ghanaians.
What’s the Craze About?
It all started when a few viral videos surfaced of Africans across the world celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day on March 6th. Soon, TikTok was flooded with creators from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, the UK, the US, and beyond, all joining in on the fun. They’re changing their names to “Kwame” and “Akua,” rocking kente prints, and vibing to iconic Ghanaian tracks like Azonto by Fuse ODG.
How Are People Celebrating?
Flag Takeover: If you scroll through TikTok, you’ll see everyone holding or wrapping themselves in Ghanaian flags, showing solidarity and love for the motherland.
Music and Dance: Ghanaian anthems are taking over playlists, and users are showing off their best Azonto and Alkayida dance moves.
Why Is Everyone Claiming Ghana?
Ghana has always been a symbol of Pan-African pride, being the first African country to gain independence in 1957. Now, it seems the whole continent and its diaspora want in on the fun! It’s a celebration of African unity, culture, and joy—with Ghana as the proud host.
So, if you see someone suddenly claiming they’re from Ghana or shouting Ghana we dey, just go with it! On March 6th, we’re all Ghanaians!