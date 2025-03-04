Ghanaian man faces extradition to Nigeria over theft charges

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered Stephen Agordotse, a Ghanaian national, to be held in police custody pending his extradition to Abuja, Nigeria, where he is to face trial for theft.

Agordotse, who previously held the position of Operations Manager at Discovery Logistics and E-Commerce Service in Lagos, Nigeria, is alleged to have stolen his employer’s vehicle, electronic devices, and funds.

The court ruled for his remand, expressing concerns that he might fail to appear for trial if released.

Given the steps being undertaken by the state to extradite the accused to Nigeria for trial, there is a risk that the accused may not present himself before the court if granted liberty. Therefore, the accused is remanded into police custody.

As per Ghana News Agency, Agordotse informed the court that he had already spent one month in custody.

Meanwhile, the prosecution confirmed that all necessary extradition procedures had been finalised and requested a short adjournment for the next hearing.

The case was subsequently adjourned to 12 March 2025.

According to the prosecution, Agordotse is accused of stealing company assets valued at 8,760,000 Naira.

The items allegedly stolen include a KIA Cerato saloon car, two motorcycles, a laptop, a mobile phone, a flat-screen television, and 180,000 Naira in cash.

On 13 January 2025, INTERPOL Abuja issued a notice confirming that Agordotse had been arrested by the Accra Central Police.

Following this, he was taken into custody for further interrogation.