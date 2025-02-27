Police arrest one person in connection with KNUST student's death

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Level 400 Biological Science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

A police statement on Thursday, February 27 said:

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the deceased, identified as Yabane Deladem Aku, was found unresponsive behind the Central Laboratory on campus in the early hours of today, 27th February 2025. She was pronounced dead by medical authorities from KNUST Hospital who examined the body at the scene before it was conveyed to the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A subsequent police examination of the body revealed marks of violence.

The statement added:

The Suspect, Daniel Tuffour, was arrested following further crime scene investigations and is currently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has personally engaged the family of the deceased to commiserate with them and to assure them that justice will be done. He also engaged the university community on ways that the police and the university could work collaboratively to increase protection for everyone in the university.

Meanwhile, KNUST has confirmed the tragic passing of a final-year female student and has commenced an immediate investigation to determine the cause of her death.

This unfortunate incident occurred after the lifeless body of the student was discovered near the university’s Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours of Thursday, 27th February 2025.

In an official statement signed by Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the deceased was identified as Miss Joana Deladem Yabani, a fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on 27th February 2025, the KNUST Security Services received a report of a lifeless female body near the KNUST Disability and Rehabilitation Centre. The body was promptly transported to the University Health Services, where she was confirmed dead.

The university has officially informed her family and extended its deepest condolences to them during this difficult time.

The statement further confirmed that a full-scale investigation is underway in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), KNUST Internal Security, and the University Health Services to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The university’s management reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all necessary measures are taken to ascertain the facts and provide closure to the grieving family.

Additionally, management has assured the university community and the general public of its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all students and staff.