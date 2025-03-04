Nigeria: Islamic police arrest 25 for eating in public during Ramadan

In Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, the Islamic police force, known as Hisbah, has arrested several Muslims for eating, drinking, or selling food in public as the holy month of Ramadan commenced.

Mujahid Aminudeen, deputy commander of Hisbah, confirmed to the BBC that 20 individuals were detained for not fasting, while five others were arrested for selling food during daylight hours.

He emphasised that enforcement efforts would continue throughout Ramadan, which began on Saturday.

It is important to note that we don’t concern ourselves with non-Muslims

Aminudeen clarified, underscoring that the arrests specifically target Muslims who violate fasting rules.

He expressed dismay at the public's disregard for Ramadan, stating,

It’s heartbreaking that in such a holy month meant for fasting, adult Muslims would be seen eating and drinking publicly. We won’t condone that, and that’s why we made these arrests.

The 25 detainees have been charged in a Sharia court and will face punishment. Aminudeen also revealed that Hisbah often relies on tip-offs from concerned citizens who report public violations.

We do get calls from people enraged after seeing others eating in public, and we act fast to make arrests

In addition to fasting violations, Hisbah officials arrested individuals for other infractions, including “inappropriate haircuts,” wearing shorts above the knee, and tricycle drivers mixing male and female passengers.

While last year’s offenders were released after pledging to fast, this year’s detainees will face court proceedings.

Sharia law, which operates alongside secular law in 12 northern Nigerian states, applies exclusively to Muslims in these regions.

It was implemented over two decades ago and governs various aspects of personal and public conduct.

Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. It is believed to be the month during which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.