[Video] Chaos erupts as ISSEC students, local youth clash at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

A violent clash erupted yesterday between students of Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi and local youth near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The confrontation saw both groups hurling stones and objects at each other, resulting in damage to vehicles and injuries to bystanders.

In a series of viral videos, individuals could be seen aggressively throwing stones as others ran in different directions to escape the chaos.

Another video showed a damaged civilian vehicle, with its driver sustaining a severe head injury.

As of now, relevant authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.