Vehicles, other properties vandalised as KTI and KASS students clash in Kumasi

A clash between students of Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) and Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS), both in the Ashanti Region, has resulted in the destruction of several properties, including private vehicles belonging to teachers.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred last Thursday night when students of KTI were returning from an inter-school competition and were allegedly attacked by students of KASS with stones and machetes.

This sparked a reprisal attack, with stones being hurled, leading to the smashing of windscreens on three private vehicles belonging to teachers, KTI’s school bus, a notice board, and the school gate.

In an interview with Joy News, Principal of KTI, Gabriel Kingsford Osei, disclosed:

I pushed my students to the dormitory to prevent any chaos and went to talk to the students of KASS, but they disobeyed me. In the midst of them was a security person with a catapult, leading them to cause destruction.

When I went to the school to speak with the authorities to calm nerves, the KASS students were still throwing stones, which led to retaliation.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Henry Osei Boateng, disclosed that a security officer at KASS sustained injuries during the clash.