ECG cuts power to Baba Yara Stadium over GH¢130,000 debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the electricity supply to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi due to an unpaid debt of GH¢ 130,000

Reports from Joy Sports indicate that despite several reminders, the stadium management has failed to clear the outstanding amount.

As a result, the ECG has cut off power, which will only be restored once the debt is fully settled.

This action has sparked concerns about the stadium's ability to function effectively, given its status as one of Ghana's leading sports venues.

Neither the Ministry of Youth and Sports nor the National Sports Authority (NSA) has yet commented on the situation or outlined steps to resolve the issue.

The Baba Yara Stadium recently completed major renovation and rehabilitation works in November 2024.

However, the facility has faced ongoing challenges, including a ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the previous administration.

The ban prevented the stadium from hosting the Black Stars' African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers due to its failure to meet the required standards.

Currently, the stadium remains ineligible to host matches sanctioned by CAF and FIFA, limiting its use for major international competitions.

Stadium under use after Pooley’s death

Meanwhile, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, being used by Asante Kotoko, is now empty following the death of Pooley, which has led to the halting of all Ghana Premier League matches.