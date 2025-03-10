Apart from Stonebwoy, here are four Ghanaian artistes who have filled global venues

What began as a debate over which Ghanaian artiste could singlehandedly fill London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena has now transformed into a broader conversation: should Ghanaian musicians unite for a joint concert to finally conquer one of the world’s busiest entertainment venues?

This conversation has been fuelled by the recent successes of Nigerian superstars such as Asake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, who have all sold out the O2 Arena. Many now believe it's time for Ghana—Nigeria’s musical counterpart—to rise to the occasion.

While no Ghanaian artiste has yet headlined a solo concert at the main O2 Arena, several have already enjoyed sold-out shows at some of its affiliated venues, including the O2 Indigo and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Others have also performed at the main O2 Arena as guest acts for international stars, suggesting strong potential for a Ghana-led headline event.

Here’s a look at some Ghanaian artistes who have made their mark on these notable stages:

KiDi and Kuami Eugene: Duo Dynamite at O2 Indigo

On 6 March 2022, Kuami Eugene and KiDi thrilled UK fans with a high-energy joint concert at the O2 Indigo. The venue, with a standing capacity of approximately 2,750, was packed to the rafters.

The duo was supported by top Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena, along with Nigerian stars like Mayorkun and Patoranking, creating a memorable pan-African celebration of music.

Medikal

On 3 March 2024, Ghanaian rapper Medikal took centre stage at the O2 Indigo and delivered a sold-out show that he credited to the unwavering support of Ghanaian fans.

I couldn't have done this without the love of my people, he said after the show.

Medikal was joined by fellow artistes such as Shatta Wale and Sister Derby, marking a proud moment for the Ghanaian rap scene.

Stonebwoy

On 8 March 2025, Stonebwoy captivated audiences with a sold-out show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, a venue with a capacity of about 2,000. This follows a 2023 performance at London’s Electric Brixton, which hosts 1,700 fans, as part of his ‘Fifth Dimension’ album tour.

In addition to solo shows, Stonebwoy has shared stages with international icons, including multiple performances with Davido at the O2 Arena. He has also headlined global music festivals such as Afro Nation and AfroFuture in Ghana, Portugal, and the Caribbean.

R2Bees, King Paluta, Olivetheboy & Others: Independence Day Showcase

On 8 March 2025, a collaborative ‘Independence Day’ concert—organised by Akwaaba UK, Alodia, and West Coast—brought together several Ghanaian acts for a vibrant celebration at the O2 Indigo.

The line-up included R2Bees, Olivetheboy, King Paluta and more, and the concert successfully filled the over 2,700-capacity venue, showcasing the growing influence of Ghanaian music in the diaspora.

King Promise

Afrobeats sensation King Promise has also proven his international appeal. In April 2024, he sold out a concert in Singapore during his Asia Tour, and went on to perform in Bali and Jakarta.

King Promise has also graced the O2 Arena stage as a supporting act for Nigerian star Wizkid on multiple occasions, building familiarity with the prestigious venue and its audience.