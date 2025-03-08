Ghanaians have too much negativity – Stonebwoy

Reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy has expressed concern over what he perceives as a prevailing negative mindset among Ghanaians.

His observation was backed by reactions from Ghanaians following an encounter he had with Nigerian influencer Peller, whom he promised to send to the UK.

According to Stonebwoy, it is discouraging that this mentality is present among Ghanaians, such that he believes it needs to be addressed.

It’s heartbreaking and [this negativity from Ghanaians] needs to be addressed because in as much as we can’t wash our dirty linens outside, it’s heartbreaking to realise that in 2025, there’s this level of mentality that is still surrounding us as Ghanaian people.

He also recalled an incident during a Grammy event where he approached Taylor Swift when she was alone, which again elicited negative reactions from Ghanaians. Stonebwoy describes these reactions as uncalled for.

You go to the Grammys, you’re connecting with Taylor Swift on the whole carpet, ain’t nobody talking to her, I say hi, we vibe and there was a negative reception by some of the Ghanaian populace. It’s interesting that it becomes the popular narrative, which then destroys the whole quality of what we can churn out of such moments.