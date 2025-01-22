Elijah Satekla: Stonebwoy's younger brother joins Ghana Premier League club

Elijah Satekla, the brother of renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, has signed with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The attacking midfielder has agreed to a two-year contract ahead of the second round of the competition.

Satekla, who recently decided to pursue football professionally, was seen with his famous brother at a high-profile football event featuring Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor.

The 26-year-old is expected to help Legon Cities in their battle to stay in the top division after a challenging first round. While the club has yet to make an official announcement about Satekla's signing, they teased fans on social media with a song from Stonebwoy, hinting at the new arrival.

Satekla is the fourth player to join Legon Cities during the January transfer window, following the signing of former Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Legon Cities, based at the University of Ghana, had a tough first half of the season. They finished in 17th place with just 14 points from 17 matches.

As the Royal Blues look to turn their fortunes around in the second round of the league and avoid relegation, Yaw Acheampong will hope Satekla provides the creative spark upfront.

Legon Cities upcoming fixtures

This weekend Legon Cities will host league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars at the University of Ghana stadium at 3 PM local time on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

A win will see them jump out of the drop zone if Dreams FC and Karela United both falter in their games against Samartex and Asante Kotoko respectively.

Both teams will be playing away from home.