'You can't reap where you haven't sown' – Fans to Samini amid clash with Stonebwoy over Afro-dancehall

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini is facing backlash from fans following his recent attempt to assert influence over the emergence of Afro-dancehall, a genre that Stonebwoy has been widely credited with building and popularising.

The controversy erupted after Billboard described Moliy’s latest single, Shake It To The Max, as an Afro-dancehall track, prompting Stonebwoy to reaffirm his status as a pioneer of the genre. In response, Samini took to social media to suggest that what is now known as Afro-dancehall actually stems from his earlier work in African dancehall and that he inspired Stonebwoy to fuse his local Ewe dialect into his music.

Samini posted:

I’d be lame to claim #Afrodancehall. I saw and inspired it with my #Africandancehall... JMJ was my witness when I told my boy to tone down the patois and fuse ayigbe since he’s more comfortable with that over Twi

While Samini claimed he wasn't seeking credit, many fans took issue with the timing and tone of his comments.

Fans defend Stonebwoy, demand Samini “give him his flowers”

Social media users quickly rallied behind Stonebwoy, accusing Samini of trying to downplay the Bhim Nation president’s role in solidifying the genre.

User CLINTMARS wrote:

To be honest, I feel like it wasn’t important for you to explain all this. We saw Stonebwoy being downplayed when he chose to stick with Afro-dancehall. He literally built it brick by brick. Let him enjoy it. Bro did so much to make this genre a thing. Just give him his flowers.

Another fan, Worse Koku, bluntly stated:

Masa, masa, many people influenced it. Don’t come and reap what you did not sow.

Citizen_Lyttle added nuance, saying:

Uncle, you advised him—that’s fine. But how loud and how many times have you actually used the word ‘Afro-dancehall’? Advising him doesn’t mean you created it.

Other fans expressed disappointment in Samini’s public remarks, urging him to support rather than compete with his musical protégé.

User Jabir Gbambegu commented:

I am disappointed in you as your fan. There are some issues you should let go, especially when Stonebwoy is in the equation

LOVE IN THE CLUB weighed in with a quote from Sarkodie, writing:

You’re loud now because it’s global. If you had good intentions, you’d congratulate him. Confidence is when you compliment people without feeling insecure—Sark. Acknowledge your man!

Another X user, ObaaYaaPapa1, echoed that sentiment:

Batman, this Afro-dancehall claim no dey make sense to me. Advising Stonebwoy in private doesn’t mean you created the genre. Be proud he grew under your label. Legend respect to you.