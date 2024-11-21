King Promise explains why he does not regularly perform at local shows

Celebrated Ghanaian musician King Promise has disclosed the reasons behind his limited performances at local events. Speaking candidly on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, the singer emphasised that his absence is not financially motivated but largely due to a lack of invitations from rural promoters.

King Promise addressed widespread misconceptions, making it clear that his absence from many local shows is not tied to exorbitant fees.

He explained, It is not a money thing. I do not perform many local shows because of money. It is not because they could not afford to pay me. My team and I deal with every business differently. I won’t charge you the same way I charge someone in Portugal or Paris. It is definitely going to be different.

He elaborated further, noting that the lack of engagement from rural promoters was a key factor.

The reason I don’t perform in rural areas is that they don’t really have promoters who actually do these gigs and have reached out to me. They have money. They paid me really well when I went to Berekum, probably even better than some people in Accra would, the singer remarked.

King Promise also urged event organizers in rural areas to approach his team, assuring them of his willingness to connect with his fans in every part of the country.

Known for hit songs like CCTV and Commando, King Promise has garnered international acclaim with performances on global stages.

However, his limited appearances at Ghanaian events have been a subject of debate among fans. This latest revelation highlights the challenges in connecting top-tier artists with local promoters, especially in underserved areas.