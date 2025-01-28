'I’ll repeat my mistakes' - Medikal plans to remarry without learning from divorce

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed his intention to remarry, despite the challenges he faced in his previous marriage, which ultimately led to a divorce.

Speaking in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the "Omo Ada" hitmaker shared that he remains undeterred by his past experiences and is optimistic about finding love again.

According to Medikal, marriage is a deeply personal choice, and those who feel ready for it should not hesitate. "Marriage happens if you want it to," he stated confidently, rejecting the notion that setbacks should deter anyone from embracing love and commitment.

The rapper also shared his unconventional perspective on relationships, asserting that he sees no need to invest time in scrutinising a potential partner before marriage.

Checking and studying a woman before marriage won’t change anything. I won’t waste my time studying the woman before marrying her. It’s a waste of time, he remarked.

Medikal admitted that he hasn’t learned from his past relationship challenges, saying,

I will repeat the old things I did in my previous marriage. I didn’t learn any lesson from my previous marriage.

Despite moving on, Medikal and his ex-wife, actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, have maintained a co-parenting relationship for their daughter, Island.

Fella Makafui had previously announced the end of their four-year marriage in a statement dated 18 May 2024. She explained that the decision had been made months earlier, but they had waited for their families to complete the necessary customary divorce rites.