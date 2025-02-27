Sarkodie addresses ‘stingy’ label, says he only gives when necessary

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to social media rumours branding him as a "stingy" celebrity unwilling to offer financial assistance.
Speaking on the +444 Podcast, which was shared on X on 26 February 2025, Sarkodie revealed that some of his relatives become upset when he refuses to provide financial support, even when they feel it is necessary.
He explained that he only extends financial help if he genuinely believes the request is justified.
I always say, ‘I will see what I can do’ when people ask me for money. I am very straightforward about that. My family keeps telling me that my ‘no’ is so firm that they feel offended, he stated
You can ask me for a thousand dollars, and I would say no, but you can ask for fifteen, and I will send it. It depends on what you say and what you need the money for. If I can’t help, of course, I will tell you I can’t do it, he added.
Sarkodie also shared how he lost a friendship due to his refusal to offer financial help.
If someone is mad at you because of that, it means they were not meant to be in your life. There was an incident way back when I had no money. I was just starting my career, and after earning a little, I spent my last money on myself.
I had nothing left, but I knew I could go to the bank later. Then, a guy walked in and asked for money because he wanted to travel. I told him I didn’t have any, but he refused to believe me. Since then, we have not been on talking terms, he recounted.
Despite persistent rumours about being stingy, Sarkodie has firmly denied these claims, stating that he is simply selective in offering financial assistance.