'Allow my name to rest' - Sarkodie denies snubbing Kofi Mole’s 'Makoma' video shoot

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has firmly denied allegations made by filmmaker Yaw Skyface, who claimed the award-winning artist refused to participate in the music video shoot for Makoma, a collaboration with Kofi Mole.

In a fiery response on social media, Sarkodie dismissed the accusations, urging both Yaw Skyface and the media to avoid tarnishing his reputation.

Yaa momma me din nda kakra me srɛ mo,” he wrote, which translates to Allow my name to rest, I’m pleading with you.

I have no idea about this, and if it actually happened, there was a miscommunication somewhere. I’m only responding to this because I’ve got love for my superstar Kofi Mole. I don’t play games … I’m in or not.

The controversy began when Yaw Skyface, during an interview on Hitz FM, alleged that Sarkodie skipped two scheduled video shoots for Makoma. According to Skyface,

We set up two days, and he didn’t show up. Kofi Mole was the one in communication with Sarkodie. I think the dates were not working for him, and we couldn’t keep waiting... It doesn’t make sense. I don’t know who exactly Kofi was talking to, but I think the date wasn’t working for Sarkodie.

Kofi Mole, known for hits like Don’t Be Late and Nirvanna featuring Kwesi Arthur, had previously expressed high hopes for the 2020 collaboration with Sarkodie and Bosom P-Yung. However, Makoma failed to meet expectations and faded into obscurity.

Recently, a fan reignited the discussion on social media, attributing the song’s lack of success to poor promotion. The fan tweeted on X:

One day ago organise Kanta boys make we put Kofi Mole for table we lash am … promo no enter this song inside koraaa … you made a whole Sarkodie turn Bruno Mars.