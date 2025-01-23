Kofi Mole calls out Sarkodie and his team, blames them for 'Makoma' setback

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has shared insights into his 2020 collaboration with Sarkodie and Bosom P-Yung on Makoma, a song many believed would cement his place as a leading force in the music industry.

Known for hits like Don’t Be Late and Nirvanna featuring Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole’s partnership with Sarkodie had high expectations, but the song failed to achieve its anticipated success.

Recently, a fan reignited discussions about the song's underwhelming reception on social media. The fan wrote on X:

One day ago organise kanta boys make we put Kofi Mole for table we lash am ..promo no enter this song inside koraaa ..you made a whole Sarkodie turn Bruno Mars.

The comment referenced how Sarkodie, known for his distinct rap style, stepped out of his comfort zone to showcase his vocal abilities on the track. Addressing the criticism, Kofi Mole countered claims that he lacked effort in promoting the song. He revealed:

I was ready to shoot a video but never got any response from Sark & team after multiple texts and calls. I let that slide.

The revelation sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some supported Mole, while others criticised his approach to promoting the track.

Here are some of the reactions:

@1o1_leelord09: “Abe sark fan buh sometimes ihn character no nice, ugo do song w somebody ereach vid shoot aa na udey do styles.”

@jennsen5: “You shouldn’t have included the ‘I let that slide’ part but all the same, good music … continue building your catalogue. Am sure every artist get this kind story. It’s part of the journey, less emotions and more work.”

@Celi_Blaugranna: “I thought u were Sark’s favourite ba why he do you so. Anaaa he Dey want money.”

@kofiadofo_69: “Masa the question was about promo not video shoot. Most of the songs banging now are without video shoot. You just failed to promote the song because you know yeah… Sarknation will jump on it.”

@eagleyez7: “Obidi ein own songs sef he nuh dey shoot videos. Cina Soul shot video of ‘Too Bad’ without Sark & O'Kenneth. The job diɛ if you wan do you go do am. The Championship EP had only 1 video after he promised to shoot 3. You diɛ don’t find ways of promoting your music & wait on sum1.”