President Mahama swears in COP Christian Yohuno as Inspector General of Police

The brief ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on Friday, 14 March 2025, attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and close family members of COP Yohuno.

During the ceremony, COP Yohuno, led by the President, took three oaths—the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Office, and the Oath of Secrecy. He was then presented with his instrument of appointment before signing the oath book.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama expressed confidence in the new IGP’s ability to fulfil his duties, emphasising the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order.

Profile of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

COP Yohuno’s academic journey began at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, where he obtained his WASSCE certificate.

He then pursued a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Ghana, followed by an Executive MBA in Project Management from the Institute of Professional Studies (now UPSA).

Christian’s policing career began in 1985 when he joined the Ghana Police Service as a recruit. His rapid rise through the ranks reflected his dedication and ability to apply both academic knowledge and practical skills to real-world policing challenges.

On the international stage, his expertise sets him apart, having participated in two significant United Nations peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and East Timor, where he made invaluable contributions to global security efforts.

His most recent appointment, on 17 July 2024, was as Deputy IGP for Operations—a decision that sparked mixed reactions amid controversy ahead of the 2024 general election.

Beyond his professional achievements, Christian is a devoted family man, married with children. Outside his demanding career, he enjoys reading, athletics, football, and music—hobbies that provide him with balance and inspiration.

Key Career Milestones of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno