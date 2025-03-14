6 key highlights of Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as IGP

Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been removed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and dated Thursday, 13 March.

He will be replaced by Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu, who has been appointed by President John Mahama in accordance with Articles 91 and 202 of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.

This marks the end of the tenure of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who was appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021, with his tenure taking effect from 1 August 2021.

As the Ghana Police Service transitions to new leadership, here are six key highlights of Dr Dampare’s tenure as Inspector General of Police.

1. Enhancing Police Headquarters and Public Image

Dr Dampare prioritised improving infrastructure and the overall image of the Ghana Police Service. The refurbishment of the Police Headquarters symbolised his commitment to modernising the force.

His leadership also sought to present the police as a professional body dedicated to public service, significantly improving public perception.

2. Celebrity Arrests and Police Officer Interdiction

Dr Dampare’s tenure first captured public attention with the arrest and prosecution of musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal. Shatta Wale was charged with publishing false news and causing fear and panic, while Medikal was arrested for brandishing a weapon on social media.

Since then, many Ghanaians praised the police for taking a proactive approach to law enforcement.

Several officers were also interdicted for misconduct, including Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim from the Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region, who was most recently accused of professional misconduct.

3. IGP Leaked Tape and Accusations of Extrajudicial Killings

One of the most controversial incidents during Dr Dampare’s tenure was the leaked tape scandal. The tape allegedly captured a plot by senior police officials—COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi—to remove the IGP from office.

This prompted Parliament to set up a bipartisan committee, led by Samuel Atta Kyea, to investigate the matter.

After months of hearings, Dr George Akuffo Dampare was exonerated by the committee, sparking mixed public reactions.

4. Controversy over Officer Promotions

Promotions within the police force during Dr Dampare’s tenure were met with criticism, with accusations that he had disrupted the status quo. Internal dissatisfaction grew among officers, raising concerns about fairness and morale within the service.

Notably, on 15 May 2023, 82 police officers sued the IGP for failing to promote them. Led by Deputy Inspector Kofi Osal, the officers claimed they were unfairly denied promotions and entry into the Police College after completing their studies during the 2017/2018 academic year.

5. Centralisation of Police Communication

The centralisation of police communication was another contentious issue. While intended to streamline information flow and prevent miscommunication, it faced criticism for limiting regional commands' autonomy.

This approach was classified by some as overly bureaucratic, potentially delaying swift action in urgent situations.

6. Launch of Ghana Police TV

Another notable initiative under Dr Dampare’s leadership was the introduction of Ghana Police TV. This platform aimed to improve transparency and public engagement by showcasing police activities, educating citizens on law enforcement, and highlighting the service’s achievements.

Conclusion

Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as Inspector General of Police was marked by significant reforms, bold initiatives, and moments of controversy.

As COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu steps into the role, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how he builds on these efforts and addresses the challenges ahead.