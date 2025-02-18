Interior Minister praises Dr Dampare for Police reforms, headquarters beautification

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed, has praised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his efforts in improving the Ghana Police Service.

He commended the IGP for enhancing the image of the service and making significant changes to its operations and infrastructure.

The Minister made these remarks during his visit to the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, 18th February. Reflecting on his previous visit, he acknowledged the visible improvements in the environment and overall state of the service, expressing appreciation for the transformation under Dr Dampare’s leadership.

I am not a troublemaker, so I’ve not been to the police headquarters. The last time I was here was in 2017. I think I must commend the IGP for the initial impression of the place, the progress and beautification, the neatness, the uplifting of the service, and the few changes he has been able to make.

His comments highlighted the ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the police force.

The Interior Minister’s commendation reinforces the government’s commitment to improving law enforcement and ensuring a more professional and efficient police service. The recognition of Dr Dampare’s leadership further affirms the importance of continuous development within the security sector to enhance public confidence and safety.

This latest commendation comes just days after the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, lauded Dr Dampare’s active role in the investigation into the murder of an Asante Kotoko football fan.

Adams noted that while the IGP's hands-on involvement is praiseworthy, it is essential that the inquiry is seen through to a proper conclusion.