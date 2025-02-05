High Court dismisses another promotion suit against IGP

The Kumasi High Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 40 police officers against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over what they claimed was an unfair refusal to promote them within the Ghana Police Service.

The officers, all Chief Inspectors, initiated legal action on 18 September 2023, arguing that they had been unfairly excluded from a special amnesty programme, which facilitated the promotion of officers who had obtained degrees before 2020.

Despite serving for 25 to 30 years, they alleged that their junior colleagues had benefitted from the amnesty, while they were denied entry into the Police Academy, a prerequisite for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

In their suit, the officers sought a court order compelling the IGP to grant them promotions, permit them direct entry into the Police Academy, and compensate them for income lost due to the denial of career advancement.

However, the court ruled against them, stating that legal principles—not sympathy or emotions—govern its decisions. The judgment emphasised that merely attaining a higher academic qualification does not automatically entitle an officer to promotion.

The court further explained that entry into the Police Academy is strictly based on competitive examination or special recommendation, in accordance with the Police Service Regulations.