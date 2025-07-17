‘We’ll support a 3rd term if you complete our market’ – Kejetia market women to Pres. Mahama

Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, have pledged to support President John Mahama’s bid for a third term in office should he complete Phase II of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project.
According to them, the successful completion of the project would firmly establish the President’s legacy in the region, especially when compared to the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.
Speaking during President Mahama’s ‘Thank You’ tour in the Ashanti Region on 16 July, a member of the leadership of the Kejetia market women made an impassioned appeal:
ALSO READ: OSP charges former NPA boss, 9 others in GH₵280 million money laundering scandal
Our only request to President Mahama and his team is that they complete the Kejetia and Krofrom markets. We believe they will do so, unlike others who did nothing in eight years. If you complete it for us, we will support you to continue as President.
In response, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to completing the project by 2026, revealing that it is already 66% complete. He said:
I decided to inspect the project to assess its progress and speak to the contractors. I have spoken to them, and they have assured me that the project is around 66% complete. They have pledged to accelerate work to ensure its completion next year.
He further assured the traders:
ALSO READ: Ablekuma North violence: Minority demands dismissal of Malik Basintale and Hannah Bissiw
This market will accommodate about 20,000 traders. To my traders, we have documented everyone who was displaced, and they will be given first priority when the market opens.
Phase II of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project is a €248 million initiative, which commenced in May 2019. However, it stalled in 2022 due to the government's debt restructuring programme.