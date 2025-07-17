Two arrested for impersonating Gold Board Task Force officers and extorting people

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly posing as members of a Ghana Gold Board Taskforce and extorting money from unsuspecting gold dealers.

The suspects, identified as Foster Delord, 40, and Prince Worvi, 38, were apprehended after police received a tip-off that the pair were visiting gold buying shops, falsely claiming to be government-sanctioned operatives. According to authorities, the men presented themselves as ex-military officers working for the Gold Board Taskforce.

During their arrest, police retrieved several incriminating items, including a pair of handcuffs, a canister of pepper spray, an electric shock device, a military-style uniform, and GH₵500 in cash, which is believed to be from their illicit activities.

In a statement, the police confirmed: 'The two suspects, Foster Delord and Prince Worvi, were arrested following a complaint received by the police that they were visiting different gold buyers claiming to be officials of the Gold Board Taskforce'.

The suspects have since been brought before the Tarkwa Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to assist with further investigations.

The police have urged the public, especially those in the gold trading sector, to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with individuals claiming to represent state institutions.