OSP declares former finance ministry advisor wanted over corruption allegations

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially declared Ernest Darko Akore, a former Chef de Cabinet (Technical Advisor) at the Finance Ministry, a wanted person. The declaration is in relation to his alleged involvement in corruption-related offences.

In a public notice released on Wednesday, 16th July 2025, the OSP confirmed that Mr. Akore is being sought as part of an ongoing investigation into the Revenue Assurance Contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML).

The wanted notice describes Mr. Akore, aged 67, as a potential dual national, holding both Ghanaian and American citizenship, having used an American passport in previous years.

Authorities believe he may be in hiding and could be located in a number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, or South Africa.

The OSP has urged the public to assist in locating Mr. Akore and has provided dedicated WhatsApp hotlines ('0554494499 and 0554484488') for tips and credible information regarding his whereabouts.