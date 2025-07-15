GTEC orders APC’s Hassan Ayariga to immediately cease using ‘Dr’ title

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has ordered the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, to immediately desist from using the title ‘Dr’.

In a letter dated 14th July and signed by Professor Augustine Ocloo, Deputy Director-General of GTEC, the Commission noted that Mr Ayariga had failed to provide clarification or proof regarding the legitimacy of the title, despite an earlier request for supporting documentation.

The letter stated that the Commission requested that him to provide the following documentation for clarification concerning the use of the title ‘Dr.’:

The name of the awarding institution

Whether the doctoral degree is earned or honorary

The date the degree was conferred

The process through which it was conferred

The letter noted:

GTEC raised concerns over the growing trend of individuals using academic titles without having undergone a recognised academic process. It emphasised that such practices undermine the credibility and integrity of academic institutions and protocols in Ghana.

It added:

For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission hereby formally expresses its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned and conferred through a recognized academic process. The use of such titles-particularly when lacking formal academic validation-is misleading and inconsistent with the academic protocols and standards governing the conferment and use of academic ranks in Ghana.

Consequently, the Commission has directed Mr Ayariga to immediately cease the use of the title ‘Dr’. In addition, he must provide verifiable evidence that the title has been removed from all platforms, including but not limited to:

Official documents

Institutional profiles

Websites

Letterheads

Any other public or professional representations

GTEC expects full compliance with this directive on or before 31st July 2025.