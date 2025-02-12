IGP Dampare’s personal interest in Kotoko fan murder case impressive – Sports Minister

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has lauded the active role taken by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare in the investigation into the murder of an Asante Kotoko football fan.

Adams noted that, although the IGP's hands-on involvement is praiseworthy, it is vital that the inquiry is seen through to a proper conclusion.

Speaking during an interview with Starr FM, Adams reassured the public that the case would not be confined to mere statements or preliminary measures.

He underscored the government's unwavering dedication to ensuring justice is achieved.

So far I’m impressed with the interest the IGP has personally shown in this matter. We are not going to leave this matter to comments and initial actions. The police have made arrests and are conducting investigations and prosecutions.

He further asserted that no individual would escape accountability, regardless of their social or political standing.

Mr Adams reiterated that the Mahama administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any criminal behaviour.

We are not going to shield anybody, regardless of your status in society. When crime is involved, nobody is above the law.