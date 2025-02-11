5 promises by Ghana's new Sports Minister Kofi Adams to revive sports

Ghana’s new Minister for Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, was officially sworn in as substantive minister by President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, February 7, 2025.

But he had engaged the media countless times when he was nominated and even before that, to outline his plans for the sector. Additionally, Adams answered to the satisfaction of many when he was quizzed by former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif during his vetting.

So, what are some things Adams has pledged, promised, or said he would do now that he has taken charge at the Sports and Recreation Ministry?

Pulse Ghana highlights five of Adams’ key pledges and calls:

Calls for African Games Expenditure Probe

Adams called for a parliamentary investigation into the expenditures related to Ghana’s hosting of the 13th Africa Games.

The nation reportedly spent more than $245 million on the event, with $195 million going for infrastructure, $15 million for athlete food over the competition's 15 days, and $48 million for operating expenses. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) defended this spending.

This, he assured the ninth parliament will look into. He’s quoted as saying:

I remember in Parliament, issues were raised about it. The only unfortunate thing is that we couldn’t take the report of the… committee that went into looking into areas of sports before the 8th Parliament terminated.

But the 9th Parliament is back, and we can see what we can do about that report, whether it will be re-tabled or the issues could be referred to the committee again, and then they will look at it and resubmit it for consideration.

Pledges to revive sports

He pledged to revive the country's sporting legacy and restore its dominance in various disciplines.

Speaking before the Vetting Committee, Adams highlighted his commitment to reversing Ghana’s recent decline in sports, particularly in boxing, athletics, and football.

We will be investing heavily in the other sports where we used to do so well, like boxing and athletics.

Compensation for local players

Adams revealed to the Appointments Committee that discussions are underway to secure financial support for players in the Ghana Premier League.

Low wages have long been a challenge in the league, prompting many players to seek opportunities abroad, which has led to the loss of several talented individuals and negatively impacted the competition’s quality.

We talked about giving them allowances so we can retain a number of our players. Some of them leave the shores of this country to play in war-torn countries just because their earnings are so low. The whole idea is to retain players by giving them stipends. We think it will go a long way to improve the league.

Scholarship for athletes

Adams assured Ghanaians that his tenure will prioritize scholarships and opportunities for young athletes.

Speaking before the Appointment Committee on Thursday, January 30, 2025, he expressed his commitment to revitalising Ghanaian sports and reigniting passion for the game.

We want to provide scholarships and learning opportunities for young athletes.

Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualification spot

Adams reassured fans that he would do whatever it takes to help the team qualify for their fifth World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

He said on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show:

Whatever I need to do as the Sports Minister to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, I’ll do it.