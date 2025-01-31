Kofi Adams pledges to bring back glory days of Ghana sports

Ghana’s minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has pledged to revive the country's sporting legacy and restore its dominance in various disciplines.

Speaking before the Vetting Committee on Thursday, Adams highlighted his commitment to reversing Ghana’s recent decline in sports, particularly in boxing, athletics, and football.

We will be investing heavily in the other sports where we used to do so well, like boxing and athletics.

On Ghana’s absence from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Adams acknowledged the disappointment but remained hopeful about the future.

It’s quite unfortunate that there was a draw for the AFCON just yesterday, and Ghana didn’t feature. We will work hard to make sure we get back to the glory days.

Ghana’s sporting struggles have been evident across the board. The country failed to qualify a single boxer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite boxing being its most successful Olympic sport.

Furthermore, the Black Stars, four-time African champions, missed out on AFCON qualification for the first time in 21 years, finishing with just three points from six games.

Angola topped Ghana’s qualifying group with Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan finishing second to qualify for the continental showing in Morocco from December 21 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Not only the senior national team, many other sporting disciplines have been on the decline and Adams is expected to revive the sector.

Adams’ appointment signals a renewed effort to restore Ghana’s sporting excellence and reignite national pride in athletics.