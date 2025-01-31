Kofi Adams maintains government will pay local-based players allowance

The Minister of Sports and Recreation-designate, Kofi Adams, has revealed that discussions are underway to secure financial support for players in the Ghana Premier League.

Low wages have long been a challenge in the league, prompting many players to seek opportunities abroad, which has led to the loss of several talented individuals and negatively impacted the competition’s quality.

In his appearance before the Vetting Committee, Adams emphasized the importance of retaining top players in the league and proposed providing allowances as a possible solution.

We talked about giving them allowances so we can retain a number of our players. Some of them leave the shores of this country to play in war-torn countries just because their earnings are so low. The whole idea is to retain players by giving them stipends. We think it will go a long way to improve the league.

Adams believes this initiative will be vital in raising the league's standards. He now awaits Parliamentary approval to officially take on the role and succeed Mustapha Ussif.

He also assured of massive investment in other sporting disciplines to elevate them other than the usual football.

We will be investing heavily in the other sports where we used to do so well, like boxing and athletics.

Additionally, the Buem MP highlighted the need to maintain the country’s sports facilities, ensuring they remain in good condition to avoid any risk of deterioration or bans.

We cannot allow our facilities to deteriorate to the extent that we face bans from using them. Strengthening our maintenance culture will be a priority to keep them in top condition.