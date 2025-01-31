I will not disappoint Ghanaians - Minister-designate for Sports Kofi Adams

The Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, has vowed to uphold his commitment to Ghanaians if confirmed as the next Minister for Sports and Recreation.

During his appearance before the Appointments Committee on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Adams acknowledged his lack of direct experience in sports but expressed confidence in his ability to bring positive change.

“I am honoured by this nomination, and I know many Ghanaians are pleased. I will not disappoint the people, President John Dramani Mahama, or myself,” Adams said during his vetting.

He also highlighted the need to maintain the country’s sports facilities, ensuring they remain in good condition to avoid any risk of deterioration or bans.

We cannot allow our facilities to deteriorate to the extent that we face bans from using them. Strengthening our maintenance culture will be a priority to keep them in top condition.

Having completed his vetting, Adams now awaits the committee’s approval before officially assuming the role of Minister for Sports and Recreation in President Mahama’s administration.

Adams also pledged to bring back the glory days of sports in the country.

He stated:

We will be investing heavily in the other sports where we used to do so well, like boxing and athletics.

Adams on Ghana's AFCON failure

On Ghana’s absence from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Adams acknowledged the disappointment but remained hopeful about the future.

It’s quite unfortunate that there was a draw for the AFCON just yesterday, and Ghana didn’t feature. We will work hard to make sure we get back to the glory days.