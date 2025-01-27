Will Dr. Dampare be maintained or sacked as IGP? Here’s all you need to know

The Reset: A Penny for the President’s Thoughts on Dr Akuffo Dampare’s Tenure as IGP

As President John Mahama’s administration takes shape, the winds of change are sweeping through state agencies. While some celebrate new appointments, others face the axe, with the iconic green-and-white letters sealing their fate.

Amid this reshuffling, uncertainty looms over the futures of key leaders, including Electoral Commission Chairperson Mrs Jean Mensa, Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

This article takes a closer look at Dr Dampare’s tenure—his wins, missteps, and controversies—while also examining what security experts have to say about his time at the helm of the Ghana Police Service.

Resetting the Ghana Police Service: #DampareMustStay vs #DampareMustGo

Dr George Akuffo Dampare was appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021, with his tenure taking effect from 1 August 2021. He succeeded James Oppong-Boanuh, who had served as IGP since October 2019. By 8 October 2021, Dr Dampare was officially sworn in as the substantive IGP, marking a new chapter in the Ghana Police Service.

However, uncertainty has lingered over the IGP position, even before President Mahama officially assumed office on 7 January 2025. Recent rumours suggested that former President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a final move before leaving office, considered removing Dr Dampare from his role.

As debates continue over his future, here are brief highlights of the successes, challenges, and controversies that have defined his leadership.

Positives of Dr Dampare’s Tenure as IGP

2024 Election Success

One of Dr Dampare’s most significant achievements was his management of the 2024 general elections. As Chairman of the National Election Security Task Force, he oversaw the creation of an election security blueprint. Despite isolated cases of violence, his strategic deployment of personnel and emphasis on maintaining a visible police presence earned widespread commendation.

No-Nonsense Approach

Dr Dampare’s tenure as IGP first captured public attention with the arrest and prosecution of musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal. Shatta Wale faced court for publishing false news and causing fear and panic, while Medikal was arrested for brandishing a weapon on social media.

Since then, many Ghanaians have praised the police service for its proactive approach to addressing issues. Several officers have also been interdicted for misconduct, including Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim from the Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region, who was most recently accused of professional misconduct.

Uplifting of Police Headquarters and Image

Dr Dampare prioritised improving the infrastructure and overall image of the Ghana Police Service. The refurbishment of the Police Headquarters symbolised his commitment to modernising the force. His leadership also sought to present the police as a professional body dedicated to serving the public, which significantly improved public perception.

Ghana Police TV

Another notable initiative during Dr Dampare’s tenure was the launch of Ghana Police TV. This platform was designed to enhance transparency and public engagement by showcasing police activities, educating citizens on law enforcement, and highlighting the service’s achievements. One of its popular programmes, Children’s Hour, hosted by Corporal Mavis Akua Owusu, has received widespread praise from the public.

Criticisms of Dr Dampare’s Tenure as IGP

IGP Leaked Tape and Accusation of Extrajudicial Killings

One of the most controversial incidents of Dr Dampare’s tenure as IGP was the leaked tape saga. The tape captured an alleged plot by top police capos: COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi to oust the IGP from office. This prompted Parliament to set up a bipartisan committee led by Samuel Atta Kyea to probe the tape. After months of controversy, Dr George Akuffo Dampare was exonerated by the committee sparking mixed public reactions.

Controversy over Officer Promotions

Promotions within the police force during Dr Dampare’s tenure were met with criticism, with accusations of changing the status quo. This sparked internal dissatisfaction among officers and raised questions about fairness and morale within the service. Notably, on 15 May 2023, 82 police officers sued the IGP for failure to promote them. The officers, led by Deputy Inspector Kofi Osal, claimed they were denied their deserved promotions and entry into the Police College after completing their studies during the 2017/2018 academic year.

Election Deaths

Despite the overall success of the 2024 elections, isolated incidents of election-related violence and deaths marred Dr Dampare’s leadership. The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) reported six deaths in areas such as Tolon, Damongo, Awutu Senya East, and Ahafo Ano South West. Similarly, the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) described the 2024 election as the deadliest in Ghana’s history, although it commended the police for their swift response to attacks.

Centralisation of Police Communication

The centralisation of police communication was another contentious issue. While intended to streamline information flow and prevent miscommunication, it faced criticism for limiting regional commands' autonomy. This approach has been classified by some as overly bureaucratic, potentially delaying swift action in urgent situations.

Thoughts of Security Analysts

For this article, I gathered the thoughts of three security analysts, and as expected, they had split opinions on whether to retain or sack the IGP. Here’s a summary of their informative submissions.

Dr Adam Bonaa – Security Analyst

Dr Adam Bonaa, in his review of Dr Dampare’s tenure as IGP, described it as one with more positives and a handful of criticisms. According to him, the IGP has revolutionised policing in the country, improved the public image of the service, enhanced police visibility, and implemented proactive directives.

He came in and they arrested a couple of the armed robbers who robbed that bullion van. In fact, one of the things he's done is to change the psyche of officers. In the past, police officers, were seen in town dressed shabbily but now their confidence level, if you ask me is high a lot of police officers, they feared to stop you…

He brought back the police visibility. So now wherever you pass, you see police officers on motorbikes, you see police officers standing at various corners…

Responding to criticisms of Dr Dampare and calls for his dismissal, Dr Bonaa said:

I would want the criticisms to be looked at in a manner that, if there are positives out there and they are good, let's not say the person should go just because a new government has come. In any case, the other government also wanted to remove him.

Richard Kumadoe – Fraud and Security Consultant

Richard Kumadoe, in his brief review of Dr Dampare’s tenure, admitted that Dr Dampare’s appointment as IGP at the time was positive for the country, considering his rich expertise in policing. He noted that while hopes were extremely high, some actions from his office have left many questions rather than answers.

Mr Kumadoe, in his submission, made specific reference to the controversy and legal tussle surrounding the promotion of officers.

However, Mr Kumadoe pointed out that with the President directing the IGP to initiate a probe into the 2020 and 2024 election-related killings, the dynamics of the situation may have become more interesting.

Emmanuel Kotin - Executive Director, Africa Centre for Security and Counterterrorism

For Emmanuel Kotin, a decision to keep Dr Dampare as the Inspector General of Police would be counterproductive for the President Mahama administration.

According to him, the voting pattern of police officers in the 2024 election is proof of deep cracks in the service, with many wanting him to be dismissed from his role.

He made specific reference to the centralisation of communication at the National Headquarters of the Police, arguing that the service is now full of ‘settings’, describing him as a “PR man.”

Maintaining him will be very counterproductive to the administration of John Mahama. If you look at the police as an institution, it has retrogressed in many forms. If you ask me today who is the original commander for Ashanti Region, I wouldn't be able to mention it.

Mr Kotin, in his submission, recommended perhaps a female IGP to succeed Dr Dampare in the event of his dismissal.

Conclusion

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister-designate and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has expressed uncertainty about the future of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police (IGP). He clarified that, although his recommendation carries weight, the final decision to retain or dismiss the IGP rests solely with the President.

Mr. Mubarak made this remark in response to questions from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin during his vetting by the Appointments Committee.

It would be fascinating to know President Mahama’s perspective on Dr. Dampare’s tenure. With the IGP receiving both praise for his accomplishments and criticism for controversies, the decision to retain or replace him could significantly shape the future of Ghana’s policing.